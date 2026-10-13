LL COOL J and Scott Caan Talk NCIS: NEW YORK, CHARLIE'S ANGELS Memories

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LL Cool J and Scott Caan sat down with Drew Barrymore to trace the 14 years they have spent working together on 'NCIS: New York,' with the conversation turning into a comparison of hometowns as Los Angeles-based Caan walks Queens native LL Cool J through parts of New York City he had not previously explored. The exchange, taped for THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, also included an audience trivia moment in which a guest in the crowd had a chance to win a prize by correctly answering a question about LL Cool J.

A second clip shifted the focus to LL Cool J's work with Barrymore herself, revisiting their time together on 'Charlie's Angels.' LL Cool J recalled one specific moment from the production, telling Barrymore, "I got to jump out of the plane!" The conversation also moved into personal territory, with LL Cool J discussing the inspiration he draws from his mother and grandmother. As with the first appearance, the segment included an audience trivia opportunity tied to LL Cool J.

A third piece of footage brought LL Cool J and Scott Caan back together to look at archival moments from their careers, including clips from 'Saturday Night Live' and 'Varsity Blues.' The pair reacted in real time to the footage alongside Barrymore, giving the sit-down a retrospective angle that spanned film and sketch comedy work outside of 'NCIS: New York.'

Taken together, the three segments cover the range of LL Cool J and Scott Caan's collaborative history, from their long-running procedural partnership to Barrymore's own prior screen work with LL Cool J on 'Charlie's Angels,' and finally to a broader look back at past career moments for both guests.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 09 Hrs 08 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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