LL COOL J and Scott Caan Talk NCIS: NEW YORK, CHARLIE'S ANGELS Memories
The two actors reflected on their long-running partnership during a visit to The Drew Barrymore Show.
LL Cool J and Scott Caan sat down with Drew Barrymore to trace the 14 years they have spent working together on 'NCIS: New York,' with the conversation turning into a comparison of hometowns as Los Angeles-based Caan walks Queens native LL Cool J through parts of New York City he had not previously explored. The exchange, taped for THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, also included an audience trivia moment in which a guest in the crowd had a chance to win a prize by correctly answering a question about LL Cool J.
A second clip shifted the focus to LL Cool J's work with Barrymore herself, revisiting their time together on 'Charlie's Angels.' LL Cool J recalled one specific moment from the production, telling Barrymore, "I got to jump out of the plane!" The conversation also moved into personal territory, with LL Cool J discussing the inspiration he draws from his mother and grandmother. As with the first appearance, the segment included an audience trivia opportunity tied to LL Cool J.
A third piece of footage brought LL Cool J and Scott Caan back together to look at archival moments from their careers, including clips from 'Saturday Night Live' and 'Varsity Blues.' The pair reacted in real time to the footage alongside Barrymore, giving the sit-down a retrospective angle that spanned film and sketch comedy work outside of 'NCIS: New York.'
Taken together, the three segments cover the range of LL Cool J and Scott Caan's collaborative history, from their long-running procedural partnership to Barrymore's own prior screen work with LL Cool J on 'Charlie's Angels,' and finally to a broader look back at past career moments for both guests.
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