Drew Barrymore Revisits Hilarious CHARLIE'S ANGELS Memory Over Boba With Melissa King

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Drew Barrymore settled into bed with Melissa King for a boba tea chat on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, using the relaxed setup to revisit a memorable moment from her time filming 'Charlie's Angels.' The casual format gave Barrymore room to let the anecdote unfold naturally, with King prompting the recollection as the two sipped their drinks.

The conversation ranged beyond the film-set story, with Barrymore and King touching on love and other reflections on life in a segment built around unscripted, low-key conversation rather than a structured interview format.

Barrymore's willingness to dig back into her 'Charlie's Angels' history gave the segment its most notable moment, offering a glimpse of a specific memory from the production rather than general reminiscing about the franchise.

The bedside format, paired with King's presence, kept the exchange personal, with the two moving fluidly between lighter banter and more reflective territory over the course of the segment.

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