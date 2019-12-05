LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Rings in the 2019 Holiday Season

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are ringing in the most wonderful time of the year on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" with festive special programming to keep the spirit alive throughout the season.

Food and fun will be the focus, Dec. 9-13, as "Holiday Entertaining Week" offers the chance for the "Live" family to share tips, tricks and delicious recipes that will make hosting a breeze all season long. Kicking off the week, the RIPA/CONSUELOS CLAN, SEACREST FAMILY and GELMANS will showcase some of their favorite recipes and traditions. In addition, KATIE BROWN will demonstrate ideas for festive holiday table décor; and Brit + co-founder BRIT MORIN will wrap up the week with helpful holiday entertaining hacks.

On Friday, Dec. 20, "Live's Holiday Sweater Party" returns, the show's annual salute to that most colorful and iconic piece of clothing. All morning long, Kelly and Ryan will sport some unique and outrageous examples. Guests JULIA STILES ("Hustlers") and SCOTT WOLF ("Nancy Drew") and the entire in-studio audience will rock their finest as well, with the hour culminating in an all-out holiday sweater pageant.

"Live" counts down the hours to Christmas on Dec. 24 with "Kelly and Ryan's Christmas Eve." Joining in the fun will be actor RYAN REYNOLDS, who will stop by to preview the action-thriller "6 Underground." In addition, the "Live" audience will experience two classic performances: a number from the world-famous RADIO CITY ROCKETTES® and a holiday tune from a cappella group PENTATONIX. Plus, favorite "Live" celebrity friends will share their holiday memories, including Garth Brooks, Jimmy Kimmel, Emma Thompson and more. The show wraps up with a visit from the man of the hour, Old Saint Nick himself, Santa Claus.





