LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Announces Return of AMERICAN IDOL ENCORE

On April 21, "American Idol" fans began the exciting process of winnowing down the Top 10 contestant pool to crown America's next singing sensation via a live coast-to-coast vote. With only three contestants left in the competition, "Idol" fans can help one of their favorites make one more national TV appearance, this time on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." "Live's 'American Idol' Encore" will return again this season, allowing viewers to help choose one of the eliminated Top 10 singers to perform in "Live with Kelly and Ryan's" New York studio on Thursday, May 23.

It's a unique opportunity for fans to bring back a favorite contestant for a special live television performance. Viewers will get to weigh in on the decision via an online poll beginning Monday morning, May 20. After polling ends, one of the eliminated "Idol" singers will travel to New York City to appear on "Live" on May 23. Further details and the polling link will be available at KellyandRyan.com on May 20.

The 2019 "American Idol" Top 10 are as follows:

Alejandro Aranda

Laci Kaye Booth

Walker Burroughs

Wade Cota

Dimitrius Graham

Laine Hardy

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon

Alyssa Raghu

Uché

Madison VanDenburg

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





