LIT AF TOUR Hosted By Martin Lawrence Announces 2020 Tour & Guests

AEG Presents announced today The LIT AF Tour, hosted by Martin Lawrence, will embark on another nationwide tour in 2020. The 25+ date tour will kick off on Friday, January 31, 2020 in Washington, D.C. at the Capital One Arena and conclude on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Honolulu, Hawai'i. Other stops include Barclays and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

"Martin has proven to be a real touring force over the last years selling out marquee arenas across the country. His enduring film and TV resume is timeless and it has been such a pleasure and honor to work with one of the most legendary comedy forces in the business," says Jesse Stoll, Senior Talent Buyer for AEG Presents. "Following on the heels of Bad Boys For Life, he is bringing some of his BIGGEST AND BADDEST friends on the road continuing the LIT AF brand and bracing the world for a killer comedy explosion!"

CITI Presales begin Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 12 pm local and run through Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10 pm local. Fans can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 12 pm local through 10 pm local. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting this Friday, November 22 at 12 pm local time. A limited number of VIP packages will be available for purchase. For complete presale details, VIP package info, and ticket information visit litaftour.com. A complete list of tour dates can be found below.

"Being on the road with this group of funny AF comedians is a blast," says Lawrence. "Bringing the tour back out on the road is always exciting, no two shows are the same and we all bring something different to the party."

The LIT AF Tour 2020 follows the much-anticipated release of Bad Boys For Life, and Lawrence's 2018 LIT AF Tour, presented by AEG. 2018's tour spanned 35 cities, more than 280k+ tickets sold and grossed more than $18 million. The star-studded line-up included Rickey Smiley, DeRay Davis, Michael Blackson, Jay Pharoah, and Bruce Bruce. 2020's line-up introduces new talent to the bill such as Lil' Rel, Lil' Duval, Hannibal Burress, and Tommy Davidson. Line-up varies by city, and details can be found at litaftour.com

The LIT AF Tour 2020

Date: City: Venue:

January 31, 2020 Washington D.C. Capital One Arena

February 1, 2020 Norfolk, VA Scope Arena

February 7, 2020 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at BJCC

February 8, 2020 Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center

February 14, 2020 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

February 15, 2020 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

February 21, 2020 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

February 22, 2020 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

February 23, 2020 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

March 6, 2020 Savannah, GA Martin Luther King Jr Arena

March 7, 2020 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

March 8, 2020 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane's River Center

March 12, 2020 Tampa, FL Yuengling Center

March 13, 2020 Orlando, FL Amway Center

March 14, 2020 Charlotte, SC Spectrum Center

March 27, 2020 Memphis, TN FedexForum

March 28, 2020 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum

April 3, 2020 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

April 4, 2020 Philadelphia, PA The Liacouras Center

April 10, 2020 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena

April 11, 2020 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

April 24, 2020 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

April 25, 2020 Chicago, IL Credit Union 1 Arena

May 1, 2020 Dallas, TX Theatre at Grand Prairie

May 2, 2020 Houston, TX Toyota Center

May 8, 2020 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Arena

May 9, 2020 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

May 16, 2020 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center

May 30, 2020 Honolulu, HI Blaisdell Arena





