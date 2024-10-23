LAUFEY'S A NIGHT AT THE SYMPHONY: HOLLYWOOD BOWL Coming to Theaters

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



RAMMY®-winning Icelandic-Chinese artist Laufey has announced the cinematic release of her debut concert film, Laufey’s A Night at the Symphony: Hollywood Bowl. Beginning December 6, the musical adventure will be available for limited screenings in cinemas and IMAX theaters and will captivate audiences worldwide with stunning visuals and Laufey’s mesmerizing vocals as she performs alongside the legendary Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Tickets for Laufey's A Night At The Symphony are on sale from Wednesday, October 30 at 2 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT HERE. Visit the event website for more information and ticketing details for IMAX and standard format cinemas.

Laufey’s A Night at the Symphony: Hollywood Bowl was filmed in Laufey’s adopted hometown of Los Angeles. Directed by Sam Wrench (Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour), Laufey takes the audience on a spell-binding sonic journey under the stars, performing alongside the legendary Los Angeles Philharmonic. Playing the iconic venue that Ella Fitzgerald and so many of Laufey’s heroes played before her, the film gives a behind-the-scenes look at the monumental show. As Variety sums up “Laufey feels like she was born to play the Hollywood Bowl.”

Laufey said, “It’s always been a dream of mine to present my music with the LA Philharmonic. To be able to bring that concert to people way beyond LA and the Hollywood Bowl is so meaningful to me, especially as I come from so many different parts of the world, which have all played a part in inspiring my work and artistic journey.”

Wrench stated, “Capturing Laufey’s debut concert at the Hollywood Bowl was a dream; cinematically sublime with a scale and intimacy that is so evident in Laufey’s music. I can’t wait for everyone to experience this on the big screen.”

Kymberli Frueh, SVP Programming and Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing, said “Laufey’s distinctive fusion of jazz, pop, and classical influences resonates across generations of fans, exploring timeless themes of love, longing, and self-discovery. Set against the enchanting backdrop of the iconic Hollywood Bowl, Laufey’s artistry shines through as only concert film maestro and director, Sam Wrench, can orchestrate. Her authenticity has quickly garnered millions of fans across the world, captivated by her vocal range and emotional depth.”

Laufey's A Night At The Symphony: Hollywood Bowl is produced by VEEPS Studios with Max Gredinger, Bianca Bhagat, Devin Dehaven, Kyle Heller, Michael Schneider, and Jessica Roulston, and is presented in cinemas by Trafalgar Releasing.

About Laufey

Laufey (pronounced lāy-vāy) is a 25-year-old Icelandic-Chinese composer, singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist who writes songs inspired by jazz greats and classical masters while possessing a point of view that could only be conveyed by a 21st-century twentysomething. “My goal is to bring jazz and classical music to my generation through a more accessible road,” she explains.

Raised between Reykjavík and Washington, D.C. with annual visits to Beijing, Laufey grew up playing cello as well as piano and became hooked on the jazz standards of Ella Fitzgerald after digging through her father’s record collection. In 2020, while still a student at Berklee College of Music, she released her debut single “Street by Street,” which caught the attention of young audiences worldwide and quickly garnered Laufey a dedicated fanbase online. In 2022, she released her debut full-length Everything I Know About Love, which reached #1 on Billboard’s Alternative New Artist Album chart while lead single “Valentine” reached #1 on the Spotify Jazz Chart.

Her 2023 sophomore album Bewitched saw wild success around the world, winning the GRAMMY® Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, debuting #2 globally on Spotify and setting the record for the biggest Jazz debut in history on Spotify. The album received widespread critical acclaim with the Los Angeles Times calling her a “musical tour de force.” Off the back of the album’s massive success, Laufey’s tours immediately sold-out worldwide, including dates at the Hollywood Bowl, Radio City Music Hall, Royal Albert Hall and Sydney Opera House. Festival headline sets, editorial features in Vogue, appearances on late night TV and at the 2024 Met Gala cemented her status as a “Gen Z It Girl” (The New York Times). Today, she has over 3 billion streams across all platforms and is the biggest streaming artist from Iceland in the world.

Photo Credit: Nicole Mago

