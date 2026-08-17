LANTERNS Weeks Ahead Trailer Teases Only One Can Wear the Ring

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HBO Max shared a new Weeks Ahead trailer for LANTERNS, offering a glimpse of what is coming in future episodes of the DC Studios series. The brief teaser leans on the show's central tension with the line "Only one can wear the ring," hinting at conflict still to unfold between its two leads.

LANTERNS stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage of the series. That reporting has framed the show around a murder mystery involving the two characters, with the series exploring both their relationship and the broader Green Lantern Corps mythology.

New episodes of LANTERNS stream Sundays at 9pm ET on HBO Max. Ahead of the premiere, HBO Max also released the opening five minutes of the series and promoted the show through a companion podcast trailer previewing interviews with cast and crew.

The Weeks Ahead trailer arrives as HBO Max continues to build out coverage around LANTERNS, following the platform's release of the series' opening minutes ahead of its premiere.

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