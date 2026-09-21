LANTERNS Team Breaks Down Hal Jordan's Eulogy And John Stewart's Return In Ep. 6
The featurette looks at how a 10-year gap reshaped both Green Lanterns and the town of Rushville.
HBO Max released a new Inside the Episode featurette for LANTERNS, offering a closer look at the events of Episode 6 and the choices behind key moments in the hour, including Hal Jordan's self-written eulogy. The clip gives viewers a behind-the-scenes companion to the episode, expanding on story beats that played out on screen as John Stewart returns to Rushville after a ten-year absence.
The featurette follows closely on the heels of LANTERNS: The Official Podcast, where co-executive producer and writer Justin Britt-Gibson and director Stephen Williams unpacked the same episode, discussing how the decade-long time jump reshaped Stewart's arc and the town of Rushville itself. Composer Stephanie Economou also joined that conversation to detail the series' score, including how the music underscores the shift in Hal Jordan's eulogy from comedic to poignant.
Kyle Chandler plays Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre plays John Stewart in LANTERNS, a series built around a murder mystery that drives the two Green Lanterns' story. The Inside the Episode format has become a recurring companion piece to the series, with the stars and creative team previously using similar featurettes to explore character dynamics, including a debate over which Lantern makes the better detective.
For a deeper dive into Episode 6, LANTERNS: The Official Podcast covered the same installment, breaking down Nathan Fillion's performance as Guy Gardner alongside the episode's exploration of Super Heroes' evolution within the DC Universe.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...