LANTERNS Podcast Digs Into Hal Jordan's Eulogy And Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner
Composer Stephanie Economou explains the musical divide between John Stewart and Hal Jordan.
Host Juju Green welcomed co-executive producer and writer Justin Britt-Gibson and director Stephen Williams onto Lanterns: The Official Podcast to unpack Episode 6, "Bad Optics," before turning the conversation to Grammy-winning composer Stephanie Economou for a look at the series' score. The trio discussed John Stewart's return to Rushville, the show's 10-year time jump, and the evolution of Super Heroes within the DC Universe, before digging into Hal Jordan's self-written eulogy and how the moment shifts from comedy into something more poignant.
Britt-Gibson explained how the decade-long time jump reshaped both Stewart's arc and the town of Rushville itself, while Williams detailed the visual approach to depicting a town still living with its past. The conversation also turned to Nathan Fillion's performance as Guy Gardner, with Williams and Britt-Gibson describing what Fillion brought to the character and his dynamic opposite John Stewart. LANTERNS stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, and the two actors have previously appeared together in HBO Max promotional material for the series.
Economou closed out the episode by going inside the creation of the Lanterns score, contrasting the distinct musical identities built for John Stewart and Hal Jordan. She traced the score's '90s rock influences and experimental sound choices, including the decision to use silence during Hal's funeral scene, and connected that scoring choice to the episode's closing needle drop.
Earlier episodes of the podcast have featured cast members such as Kelly MacDonald discussing her role as Sheriff Kerry Kane, part of an ongoing series of conversations accompanying new episodes of LANTERNS on HBO Max.
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