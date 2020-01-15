LA BREA Gets Pilot Order at NBC

Deadline reports that David Appelbaum's drama pilot "La Brea" has been given the green light at NBC.

When a massive sinkhole mysteriously in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother and son from father and daughter.

When part of THE FAMILY finds themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

The series hails from Keshet, with executive producers Appelbaum, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan.

