Kyle Chandler & Aaron Pierre Break Down Their LANTERNS Odd-Couple Chemistry

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Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre sat down for a new HBO Max clip to discuss playing Green Lantern legends Hal Jordan and John Stewart in LANTERNS, digging into how the two characters' contrasting personalities shape their dynamic on screen. HBO Max describes the pair as an odd couple bound together by one ring, with the streamer noting the characters couldn't be more different while the chemistry between Chandler and Pierre is not to be missed.

Chandler plays Hal Jordan opposite Pierre's John Stewart, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage of the series. That reporting has framed LANTERNS around a murder mystery that draws the two characters together while also exploring the wider Green Lantern Corps mythology.

Pierre has used other television appearances to speak about his approach to John Stewart, including a conversation touching on his transition from London to Los Angeles and roles he has coming up in Superman and Star Wars projects. LANTERNS airs Sundays at 9pm on HBO Max, with the streamer continuing to roll out companion content ahead of and during the show's run.

The clip follows other early looks HBO Max has released around the premiere, including the first five minutes of the series shared ahead of its Sunday debut. Chandler and Pierre's rapport in the new clip gives audiences a more informal sense of how the actors themselves view the friction and eventual bond between Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

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