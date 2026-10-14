Kung Fu Soccer to Open in US, Canada, UK and Ireland

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Twenty-five years after Shaolin Soccer, Stephen Chow is bringing kung fu back to the football pitch. His new action-comedy Kung Fu Soccer 《功夫女足》 will open in cinemas across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Ireland on 23 October 2026, with a specially produced English-dubbed version featuring Jimmy O. Yang, MC Jin and Stephen Chow reprising their respective roles in English.

Building on its successful theatrical run across Asia and Oceania, Kung Fu Soccer combines the sporting excitement of an underdog football story with Chow's signature comedy, inventive martial arts action and spectacular football sequences. The upcoming release offers longtime fans a chance to rediscover his unmistakable style on the big screen, while introducing his unique brand of entertainment to a new generation of audiences.

In 2001, Shaolin Soccer turned a simple sporting premise into an imaginative collision of football, kung fu and comedy, earning an international following. Chow continued to push the boundaries of action-comedy with Kung Fu Hustle (2004), celebrated for its elaborate fight choreography, visual invention and comic timing. Kung Fu Soccer reconnects those familiar elements with a different kind of team at the centre of the action.

Starring Zhang Xiaofei, Dilraba Dilmurat and Lay Zhang Yixing, alongside Carina Lau, Takeru Satoh, Sisley Choi, Louis Cheung, Jimmy O. Yang and MC Jin, Kung Fu Soccer follows the Emei Women's Football Team as it enters the Supreme Invincible Cup. Captain Shuangshuang, star striker Yulong and mentor Xu Feng lead a squad determined to prove its doubters wrong, combining kung fu mastery and football skills in a bid for the championship.

Behind the outrageous moves and spectacular match sequences is a relatable story of resilience, friendship and teamwork. The film's female-led ensemble brings a fresh perspective to Chow's familiar underdog formula.

The special English-dubbed version is another key element of the 23 October release. Jimmy O. Yang, MC Jin and Stephen Chow reprise their respective roles in English, bringing their character performances to audiences who prefer to watch in English. The film will also be available in its original-language version. A special Cantonese-dubbed version has also been completed, with its voice cast to be announced soon.

Joyce Lee, Managing Director of Encore Films, commented:

'Following the tremendous response to Kung Fu Soccer across Asia and Oceania, we're excited to bring the film to cinema audiences in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Ireland.

'Stephen Chow's films have always transcended language and cultural boundaries, bringing audiences together through his unique blend of action, comedy and heart. At Encore Films, we believe that great films and the filmmakers behind them deserve more than just a theatrical release. Their creative vision and legacy should be respected, carefully nurtured and developed for generations to come. Through a special English-dubbed version that makes the film more accessible to wider audiences, alongside a newly completed Cantonese-dubbed version whose voice cast will be announced soon, we hope to introduce Stephen Chow's signature style of comedy to new audiences while reconnecting with longtime fans.'

From the legacy of Shaolin Soccer and Kung Fu Hustle to a new generation of women determined to beat the odds, Kung Fu Soccer brings together football, martial arts, big-screen comedy and an inspiring story of teamwork and perseverance.

Kung Fu Soccer opens in cinemas across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Ireland on 23 October 2026, in original-language and special English-dubbed versions.

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