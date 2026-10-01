Awkwafina Admits 'I Can't Cook At All' in New Apple TV Trailer

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Apple TV unveiled the official trailer for AWKWAFINA: THE UNLIKELY COOK, a new series following Awkwafina, also known as Nora Lum, as she attempts to revive her family's shuttered Chinese restaurant despite having little cooking experience. The eight-episode show centers on Nora's effort to reopen Lum's, the Cantonese restaurant her family ran in Flushing, New York, a legacy she inherited without the skills to match. As she puts it bluntly in the trailer, 'I can't cook. Like, at all.'

According to Apple TV, the series follows Nora as she sets out to build her kitchen abilities from the ground up with guidance from acclaimed chefs, celebrated restaurateurs and her own family. Her journey includes a crash course at the Culinary Institute of America, a stop for Texas barbecue alongside Jimmy O. Yang, and lessons from culinary figures Roy Choi and Martin Yan. She also travels to Hawai'i to explore the tiki culture that shaped her grandmother's original restaurant concept.

The series builds toward Nora opening a new restaurant in Los Angeles' Chinatown, culminating in a high-stakes opening night with her grandmother as the most demanding guest at the table. Apple TV describes the project as a reimagining of the Lum family legacy for a new generation, blending personal history with contemporary Asian American cuisine.

AWKWAFINA: THE UNLIKELY COOK premieres November 6 on Apple TV, joining the streamer's slate of unscripted series that pair personal stories with hands-on culinary challenges.

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