AWKWAFINA: THE UNLIKELY COOK to Debut on Apple TV

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Apple TV has released the trailer for its new culinary docuseries 'Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook,' premiering globally on November 6, 2026. The eight-episode series follows Nora Lum, aka Awkwafina, on a cross-country culinary road trip as she attempts to revive her family's beloved Chinese restaurant. Her family ran Lum's, the iconic Cantonese restaurant in Flushing, New York. Nora inherited the family legacy. The cooking skills? Those still need work. Nora admits, 'I can't cook. Like, at all.' With help from acclaimed chefs, celebrated restaurateurs and her family, she sets out to build her kitchen skills, explore contemporary Asian American cuisine and reimagine Lum's legacy for a new generation.

Along the way, Nora takes a crash course at the Culinary Institute of America, hits the road for Texas barbecue with Jimmy O. Yang, and learns from culinary icons Roy Choi and Martin Yan. In Hawai'i, she explores the tiki culture that inspired her grandma's restaurant before taking on the challenges of serving at a restaurant in Los Angeles' Chinatown. It all builds toward one high-stakes opening night, and the toughest VIP diner of all: her grandma.

'Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook' is produced for Apple TV by Twofour and is executive produced by Nora Lum, David Brindley, Itay Reiss and Caroline Davies. This is the second collaboration between Twofour and Apple TV, following the celebrated, Emmy Award-nominated travel series 'The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy,' starring Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy.

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 919 wins and 3,827 award nominations and counting including multi-Emmy Award-winning and history-making comedies 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' global cultural phenomenon 'Severance,' Apple's most-viewed drama 'Pluribus,' Academy Award Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award winner 'F1,' the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $14.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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