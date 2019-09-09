Kristen Stewart to Receive the Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival

Kristen Stewart will be the recipient of the Zurich Film Festival's prestigious Golden Eye Award. Stewart will be in Zurich with director Benedict Andrews to celebrate her latest film SEBERG in which she plays the title character, Jean Seberg. The film receives its Swiss premiere on Wednesday October 2nd.

Festival Co-directors Nadja Schildknecht and Karl Spoerri comment: "Although she could have been involved in blockbuster movies after the TWILIGHT series, Stewart has consistently opted for artistically engaged indie films by writers such as Walter Salles, Olivier Assayas and Ang Lee. She succeeded the difficult balancing act between Mainstream and Arthouse in an exemplary way. With her fearless portrayal of Jean Seberg she once again proves to be one of the most versatile actresses of our generation."

Kristen Stewart is one of the most accomplished, talented and in-demand young actresses in Hollywood. In 2015, she became the first American actress to be awarded a Cesar Award in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in Olivier Assayas' Clouds of Sils Maria, in which she starred alongside Juliette Binoche. She received several other accolades for Clouds of Sils Maria including the Best Supporting Actress prize for: NYFCC, BSFC, BOFCA, and NSFC. In January 2017, Stewart made her directorial debut with COME SWIM which premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

This Fall, in addition to Amazon Studios upcoming film SEBERG, Stewart will star in SONY's CHARLIE'S ANGELS, directed by Elizabeth Banks and in Twentieth Century Fox's UNDERWATER, which is slated for a January 2020 release.

Stewart was introduced to worldwide audiences in 2002 with her gripping performance alongside Jodie Foster in PANIC ROOM. Her star took a huge rise when she starred as Bella Swan in the hit franchise The TWILIGHT SAGA. She also starred in Universal's box office winner SNOW WHITE AND THE HUNTSMAN; and in Walter Salles' screen adaptation of Jack Kerouac's ON THE ROAD.

Her career has displayed a challenging assortment of characters in additional films including: Adventureland, INTO THE WILD directed by Sean Penn, THE RUNAWAYS, WELCOME TO THE RILEYS, THE CAKE EATERS, THE YELLOW HANDKERCHIEF, WHAT JUST HAPPENED, IN THE LAND OF WOMEN, THE MESSENGERS, ZATHURA, SPEAK, FIERCE PEOPLE, CATCH THAT KID, UNDERTOW, COLD CREEK MANOR, THE SAFETY OF OBJECTS, CAMP X-RAY, STILL ALICE, ANESTHESIA, AMERICAN ULTRA, EQUALS, ANG LEE'S WAR/DRAMA, BILLY LYNN'S LONG HALFTIME WALK, and LIZZIE. Notable more recent credits include Olivier Assayas' PERSONAL SHOPPER, Woody Allen's CAFÉ SOCIETY, Kelly Reichardt's CERTAIN WOMEN, and JT LEROY.

Inspired by true events, the film tells the story of À bout de souffle (Breathless) star and darling of the French New Wave, Jean Seberg, who in the late 1960s was targeted by the illegal FBI surveillance program COINTELPRO.

Seberg's political and romantic involvement with civil rights activist Hakim Jamal made her a target of the FBI's ruthless attempts to disrupt, discredit and expose the Black Power movement. An ambitious young FBI agent, Jack Solomon, is assigned to surveil her, only to find his fate dangerously interwoven with her own.

Directed by Benedict Andrews SEBERG is written by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, it stars Kristen Stewart as Jean Seberg, and also stars Jack O'Connell, Margaret Qualley, Zazie Beetz, Yvan Attal, Stephen Root, Colm Meaney, Vince Vaughn, Anthony Mackie, Jade Pettyjohn, Grantham Coleman, James Jordan. The film is produced by AUTOMATIK (Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones) IndiKate (Kate Garwood), Totally Commercial Films (Stephen Hopkins), Bradley Pilz Productions (Bradley Pilz), and Encrypted Productions (Marina Acton, Alan Ritchson).

Official Partner of the Golden Eye Award is Credit Suisse.

The 15th Zurich Film Festival takes place from September 26 to October 6, 2019. The programme will be revealed on September 12th.

Photo Credit: Kristen Stewart in SEBERG, Courtesy of Zurich Film Festival





