Kobe Bryant's Hollywood Handprints, NBA Uniform And More Score At Julien's Auctions Sports Legends

Julien's Auctions held SPORTS LEGENDS, the world-record breaking auction house to the stars' annual sports extravaganza, today in an virtual online event May 21, 2020 live online at www.julienslive.com.

The highlight of the auction was a collection of items from Kobe Bryant, the basketball legend and 18-time All-Star who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers that sold for $202,590 (including auction house fees). The collection's auction far exceeded its pre-sale estimate of $24,400.

The top selling item was Bryant's 2011 handprints in cement from Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood where the NBA legend became the first athlete to cast prints at Grauman's Chinese Theatre, a tribute typically reserved for Hollywood stars, that sold for an astounding $75,000 more than eighteen times its original estimate of $4,000. Other highlights included Bryant's full Los Angeles Lakers number "8" home uniform, game worn during the 1999-2000 NBA FINALS and embroidered with an official NBA Logo under a black armband worn in remembrance of Wilt Chamberlain that sold for $43,750, over four times its estimate of $10,000; Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers home number "24" jersey game worn during the 2006-2007 season that sold for $22,400, over five times its estimate of $4,000; a Spalding NBA Official All-Surface Basketball signed by Kobe Bryant in black marker that sold for $6,400, more than ten times its original estimate of $600; a replica Los Angeles Lakers jersey signed by Bryant that sold for $6,400 well over its original estimate of $600; a pair of black and white Adidas brand basketball shoes game worn during the 1999-2000 NBA FINALS and signed by Bryant that sold for $25,600, more than twelve times its estimate of $2,000 and a Spalding NBA All Conference basketball signed by the members of the 2009-2010 Los Angeles Lakers including, Bryant, Ron Artest, Shannon Brown, Andrew Bynum, Jordan Farmar, Derek Fisher, Pau Gasol, Didier Ilunga-Mbenga, Adam Morrison, Lamar Odom, Josh Powell, Sasha Vujacic, and Luke Walton that sold for $8,960 (original estimate: $2,000).

Other sports highlights include (with BP and hammer price amounts): a 2008 Beijing Olympics finals gold medal presented to Alberto Osvaldo Rodriguez, Argentina National Team Member ($16,000); a 1984 Davis Cup final runner-up trophy presented to John McEnroe that sold for $28,125, well over its original estimate of $8,000; a 2002 FIFA World Cup gold winner's medal awarded to a player from the champion Brazil national football team from the first World Cup to be held in Asia and the first and only World Cup to be jointly hosted by more than one nation, in South Korea and Japan ($50,000); a 1994 FIFA World Cup gold winner's medal awarded to a member of the champion Brazil national football team during which Brazil defeated Italy 3-2 in a penalty shootout after the game ended 0-0 in extra time, the first World Cup final to be decided on penalties ($48,000); a 2018 FIFA World Cup gold winner's medal awarded to a player from the champion France national football team where the match took place in Russia ($71,875) and more.

Over 300 historic sports artifacts from a winners' circle of uniforms, medals, shoes, memorabilia and equipment from the worlds of basketball, soccer, baseball, hockey and beyond went under the hammer.

