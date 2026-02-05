Kirk Jones-Directed Biopic I SWEAR Lands U.S. Release

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

I Swear, the biographical film from director Kirk Jones, will be released in theaters nationwide on April 24, 2026, by Sony Pictures Classics. Written and directed by the BAFTA nominee, the film premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

Following its UK release in October, star Robert Aramayo took home “Best Lead Performance” at the British Independent Film Awards alongside a win for “Best Casting,” as well as BAFTA nominations in the categories “Outstanding British Film”; “Best Original Screenplay”; “Best Casting”; “Leading Actor” for Robert Aramayo; “Supporting Actor” for Peter Mullan and “EE Bafta Rising Star” for Robert Aramayo.

Based on the LIFE STORY of notable Tourette’s Syndrome campaigner John Davidson, MBE,I Swear stars two-time BAFTA nominee Aramayo with a supporting cast including three-time BAFTA nominee Maxine Peake, BAFTA winner Shirley Henderson and Cannes Best Actor Award winner, Golden Lion winner and BAFTA nominee Peter Mullan.

The movie charts Davidson’s Tourette's diagnosis at the age of 15 years old, taking place over 50 years, from the 1980’s to modern-day Britain. The story follows him throughout his troubled teens and early adulthood, and explores this little-known and misunderstood condition, along with his attempts to live a "normal" life against the odds.

The production worked closely with the Tourette’s community, casting individuals who live with Tourette’s and consulted with Tourette's charities.

I Swear is produced by Kirk Jones, Georgia Bayliff and Piers Tempest, for One Story High and Tempo Productions. Cindy Jones and John Davidson serve as Executive Producers.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics