Kenny Rogers' Farewell Tour Available on DVD and CD

Kenny Rogers is a true living legend of classic country music. His ﬁnal tour, titled The Gambler's Last Deal, celebrates that career and the scope of his talent from his very first recording made when he was in school, through his time with The First Edition, then on to his amazing solo years.

The Gambler's Last Deal is more than just a concert. It's a musical journey of Kenny's life, compered by Kenny of course, complete with track after track of all his hits, archive footage, music videos and past concert performances from Dolly Parton, Alison Krauss and Dottie West.

Filmed at the legendary London Palladium in 2017 at the end of his final world tour and combined with live footage from numerous other venues on the tour, the concert spans an impressive six-decade career that established Kenny as a top recording artist with 150 million records sold worldwide.

Ever the master storyteller, Kenny builds a strong rapport with his captivated audience, as he weaves often humorous anecdotes of his career between songs. The concert is also interspersed with interviews with his two sons, fellow artists and writers who helped shape his musical career, including Lionel Richie, manager Ken Kragen, producers David Foster and Larry Butler and president of Capitol Records Jim Mazza.

Complemented by a superbly tight backing band, Kenny dazzles the packed crowd with his hits Ruby, We've Got Tonight, Coward of the County, Islands in the Stream, The Gambler and many others. Special guest Linda Davis joins Kenny on a number of songs.

This stunning DVD/CD set is packaged in a deluxe digipak and includes a booklet of vintage photos of Kenny and a forward by writer/producer Kelly Junkermann. A selection of songs from the concert are featured on the bonus CD, making this a wonderful collectors' item for his devoted fans and will serve as a perfect tribute to the country superstar.

Extras include a music video of Buy Me A Rose, a backstage rehearsal from 2005 of Someone, Somewhere Tonight and additional interviews with members of Kenny's band, cast and crew.

"I firmly believe this is one of the best Kenny Rogers specials I have been a part of as it truly tells his story in his words and at 80 years old he really delivers. It's an honest look at a legendary entertainer, no auto tune and no tricks."

- Kelly Junkermann, producer of The Gambler's Last Deal World Tour

Watch a clip below!

TRACKS:

Lady Luck

RubyWalking My Baby

Something's Burning

Just Dropped In

But You Know I Love You*

Tell It All Brother

Lucille

Medley: Through the Years/You Decorated My Life/She Believes In Me

Every Time Two Fools Collide**

I Feel Sorry For Anyone Who Isn't Me Tonight*

Lesson in Leavin'* [DVD only]

Coward of the County/Six Pack

We've Got Tonight*

Sweet Music Man*** [DVD only]

Daytime Friends*

The Gambler

Lady

Islands in the Stream

You Can't Make Old Friends

Blaze of Glory*

* Joined by Linda Davis

** Features Dottie West

*** Sung by Dolly Parton & Alison Krauss





