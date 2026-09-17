Kenny Chesney Says New Album 'SILVER SANDS MARINA' Mirrors Where He's At

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Kenny Chesney says his latest album is less a collection of songs than a snapshot of his current state of mind. Appearing on TODAY, the Country Music Hall of Fame member discussed his 21st studio album, SILVER SANDS MARINA, describing it as a project shaped by patience and self-reflection.

'You hope that the record you put out is a reflection, a mirror of where you're at in your life and I feel like this record is,' Chesney told TODAY. 'I was afforded the gift of time on this one.' The comment points to a more deliberate approach for an artist with two decades of album releases behind him, one now marking a milestone 21st studio effort.

Chesney also spoke about his residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas, connecting the immersive venue to the sense of joy he says runs through the new record. He framed the through-line of SILVER SANDS MARINA as one rooted in that feeling, tying the album's themes directly to the live experience he is building on The Sphere's stage.

The Sphere has increasingly become a stop for major artists staging large-scale, immersive shows, joining a growing list of performers using the Las Vegas venue for career-spanning engagements.

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