Photos: OCCUPATIONAL HAZARD: The First Coral Reefers Documentary to Open in Theaters

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A feature documentary chronicling the formation of Jimmy Buffett's original Coral Reefer Band is set for a theatrical run in major cities before expanding to a national digital release. OCCUPATIONAL HAZARD: THE FIRST CORAL REEFERS, presented by Greene Street Entertainment in association with Confluence Productions, revisits the 1970s and early 1980s in Key West, drawing on archival footage and interviews with founding band members, tour managers and producers to trace the sound and camaraderie that shaped Buffett's career.























The film is releasing theatrically in major cities in early September timed to Jimmy Buffett Day (September 4, 2026) with a national digital release to follow in November (US/Canada).

Through rare, never-before-seen archival footage and deeply personal interviews with founding members, tour managers, producers and music legends, OCCUPATIONAL HAZARD captures the camaraderie, chaos, and magic of an era that thrived on freedom and lived without a rulebook.

Narrated by Academy-award winner Jeff Bridges, OCCUPATIONAL HAZARD offers fans a deeper look at the people behind the music and the era that helped define Jimmy Buffett's lasting legacy. This film is a tribute to Buffett and the original Coral Reefers, the places and people that shaped them, the volatile beauty of a musical moment that couldn't last but changed everything and their candid sentiment toward Buffett. It's the origin story upon which the Parrot Head empire was built upon, by the people who helped lay the foundation.

OCCUPATIONAL HAZARD: THE FIRST CORAL REEFERS premiered at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival 2026 and has gone on to pick up accolades across the country on the festival circuit.

2026 | USA | 92 minutes

Official Website: www.occupationalhazardfilm.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/theoccupationalhazardfilm

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@OccupationalHazardFilm

Directed by John H. Cunningham and produced by Cunningham and Ted E. Haynes, OCCUPATIONAL HAZARD: THE FIRST CORAL REEFERS is narrated by Jeff Bridges and features Kenny Chesney, Mac McAnally, Keith Sykes and members of THE CORAL REEFER BAND. The film previously premiered at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and has continued to screen on the festival circuit.

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