Kenan Thompson to Guest Judge AMERICA'S GOT TALENT This Week

Kenan Thompson will serve as a guest judge on this Tuesday and Wednesday's live telecasts of "America's Got Talent." He will fill in for Simon Cowell and join fellow judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews is the host.



"America's Got Talent" airs Tuesday from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT and Wednesday from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT.

Thompson has been one of the most popular cast members over the storied history of "Saturday Night Live." He joined the show in 2003 and won an Emmy Award in 2018 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the song "Come Back, Barack." He is nominated for the 2020 Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Thompson is the star of NBC's upcoming new comedy "Kenan." The series centers on a recently widowed host of Atlanta's #2 morning show (Thompson), who struggles to balance his job and his young daughters despite all the "help" he gets from his father-in-law (Don Johnson) and his brother/assistant/manager/house guest (Chris Redd).

"America's Got Talent" ranks as this summer's #1 series on the Big 4 networks in every key measure - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers - as well as with kids 2-11 and teens 12-17. "Talent" remains the summer's #1 alternative series in total viewers for a 15th consecutive season and has led NBC to 18-49 wins among the Big 4 on every Tuesday night so far this summer.

The current season of "AGT" is averaging a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.3 million viewers overall in "live plus seven day" Nielsens, and its May 26 season premiere has increased to a 3.2 in 18-49 and 15.1 million viewers.

