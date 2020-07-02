Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are throwing a wedding on "Live with Kelly and Ryan"! Bridge and tunnel officers RASHEDA PATTON and ANTHONY PRESLEY from Brooklyn, New York, had to cancel their June plans due to COVID-19, so "Live" is stepping in to throw them a wedding they'll never forget. During "Live's I in I Do Week," Ripa and Seacrest will feature a week of themed segments and surprises all building up to the wedding ceremony on Friday, July 10.

Monday, July 6 - Ripa and Seacrest kick off "Live's I in I Do Week" by sharing the story of bride and groom Patton and Presley.

Tuesday, July 7 - Ripa and Seacrest welcome "The Cake Boss" BUDDY VALASTRO for a virtual wedding cake tasting.

Wednesday, July 8 - "Dancing with the Stars" professionals VAL CHMERKOVSKIY and JENNA JOHNSON share a dancing lesson for the wedding couple.

Thursday, July 9 - Ripa and Seacrest take a behind-the-scenes look at Patton and Presley's wedding preparations, including dress and tux fittings, and more.

Friday, July 10 - It's the big day! But first, JERRY O'CONNELL and REBECCA ROMIJN, and Ripa and husband MARK CONSUELOS, go head-to-head with Patton and Presley in a fun game to see how well the couples really know each other. Then, the hosts join dozens of friends and family members to celebrate as "Live's I in I Do Week" concludes with a beautiful virtual wedding ceremony, cake cutting, a champagne toast and some special surprises for the happy couple.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).

