Kel Mitchell, Marcia Gay Harden, & More to Present at 2020 MUAHS Awards

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE, Local 706) presents the 7th ANNUAL MAKE-UP ARTISTS & HAIR STYLISTS GUILD AWARDS, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, honoring excellence in make-up and hair styling in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater.

Honorees include Sir Patrick Stewart (Star Trek, X-Men) to receive the Distinguished Artisan Award. Lifetime Achievement Awards to be presented to Emmy®-winning make-up artist Thomas Burman (Lifetime Achievement Award) and , Oscar®-nominated film and celebrity hair stylist Martin Samuel.



Presenters include Kel Mitchell (Dancing With The Stars), James MacKinnon (Emmy® Award-winning Makeup and Prosthetic Artist, Star Trek franchise including Star Trek: Picard), Michael Westmore (Academy® and Emmy Award-winning Makeup Artist and Designer of the Star Trek franchise), Marcia Gay Harden (Code Black), Melina Kanakaredes (CSI: NY), A.J. Buckley (CSI: NY, Seal Team), John Corbett (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), and Ian Harding (Pretty Little Liars) among others.



Television personality, actor and singer Frankie J. Grande will return as star host of the "Live From the Red Carpet."





