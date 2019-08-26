Keke Palmer Will Host Third Hour of GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Deadline reports that TV, film, and Broadway actor Keke Palmer has just begun her tenure as host of the third hour of Good Morning America. She joins Michael Strahan and Sara Haines.

Palmer has been increasingly involved with the daytime talk show for the past several months. She filled in during Haines' maternity leave, and garnered excellent reviews for her interview with actor/singer Bella Thorne.

The hour has been renamed "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke."

Palmer is best known for her performance in the film "Akeelah and the Bee," and for playing the titular role in teen sitcom "Tru Jackson VP." She played Marty Maraschino in "Grease Live!" in 2016, and was the first African-America actor to play Cinderella on Broadway in 2014-15.

Watch Palmer's introduction to the show here:

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories