Keke Palmer, Adam Scott, Kumail Najiani & More Join Season 5 of BIG MOUTH

Big Mouth will return for its fifth season on Netflix on November 5! Watch the trailer for the new season below.

New guest stars this season will include Adam Scott as "Mr. Keating," Jemaine Clement as "Simon Sex," Kristen Schaal as "Bernie," Kumail Nanjiani as "Kumail Nanjiani," and Chloe Fineman as "Leah." It was previously announced that Brandon Kyle Goodman ("Walter"), Keke Palmer ("Rochelle"), and Pamela Adlon ("Sonya") will be guest-starring this season. The three will also appear in the Big Mouth spin-off, Human Resources, and their characters will be introduced in this new season.

Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, and Jordan Peele return as regulars.

Ali Wong, Andrew Rannells, Chelsea Peretti, David Thewlis, Gary Cole, Gina Rodriguez, Jak Knight, Jean Smart, Joel Kim Booster, Jon Daly, June Diane Raphael, Kristen Wiig, Lena Waithe, Maria Bamford, Mark Duplass, Natasha Lyonne, Nathan Fillion, Paula Pell, Quinta Brunson, Richard Kind, Rosa Salazar, Seth Morris, Thandiwe Newton, Zach Galifianakis and Zachary Quinto will also return this season.

Starting with "No Nut November" and continuing through New Years Eve, Big Mouth Season 5 takes on the theme of LOVE & HATE with the introduction of lovebugs and hate worms, amorphous creatures that can shift between the two forms (like caterpillars and butterflies). Nick's lovebug, WALTER (Brandon Kyle Goodman), pushes Nick to pursue his feelings for Jessi until she publicly rejects him, turning Walter into a hate worm who leads Nick down a dark, rancorous path.

Meanwhile, Jessi's lovebug, SONYA (Pamela Adlon), appears as Jessi gets closer with Ali and eventually wonders if she loves her as more than a friend. Jessi and Ali's new close bond, and joint co-opting of Missy's affinity group, sends Missy into her own hate spiral, fueled by hate worm ROCHELLE (Keke Palmer). Jealousy, unrequited love, and newfound crushes abound in this new form-breaking season as the Big Mouth teens navigate 8th grade.

Big Mouth is a half-hour edgy adult animated comedy from real-life best friends Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg about the glorious nightmare that is teenage puberty. Comedian John Mulaney lends his voice to the character of Andrew, while Kroll (who serves as co-creator, executive producer) voices many including best friend Nick. Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Ayo Edebiri and Jessi Klein are among those who lend their voice to the series. Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg and screenwriter-directors Mark Levin & Jennifer Flackett are all creators and executive producers on the series. Big Mouth is a Netflix production.

Watch the new trailer here: