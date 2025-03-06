Keith Urban, Post Malone, & More Join OPRY 100 Celebration Special at NBC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NBC’s “Opry 100: A Live Celebration” adds Alan Jackson, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Jamey Johnson, Keith Urban, Post Malone, Ricky Skaggs, Steven Curtis Chapman, Terri Clark, Travis Tritt and Yolanda Adams to the roster of performers, with additional appearances by the Opry’s long-standing members Bill Anderson, Chris Janson, Dustin Lynch, Jeannie Seely, Lauren Alaina, Sara Evans and Scotty McCreery. Additional performers will be announced soon.

Grand Ole Opry member and country music superstar Blake Shelton will host NBC’s “Opry 100: A Live Celebration,” honoring the Grand Ole Opry’s milestone 100th anniversary, on Wednesday, March 19 at 8-11 p.m. ET and simulcast on Peacock.

The three-hour live celebration will feature performances from some of country music’s most acclaimed artists, including Opry members Alan Jackson, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Ashley McBryde, Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Clint Black, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Jamey Johnson, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Marty Stuart, Reba McEntire, Ricky Skaggs, Steven Curtis Chapman, Terri Clark, Trace Adkins, Travis Tritt, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill and a special appearance from Randy Travis. Other Opry cast members and fan favorites, including Amy Grant, Eric Church, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, The War And Treaty and Yolanda Adams, will also appear.

Since its debut in 1925, the Opry has captivated audiences with its dynamic lineup of country superstars, new artists, comedians and celebrity guests. “Opry 100: A Live Celebration” will showcase iconic collaborations, reflect on legendary Opry moments and highlight exclusive digital content that honors the artists, fans and songs that define country music.

The broadcast will feature performances from the Grand Ole Opry House and Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, the Mother Church of Country Music and the Opry’s most famous former home. More tickets have been made available at opry.com.

The telecast will be executive produced by Silent House Productions’ Emmy Award winners Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn, along with R.A. Clark and Steve Buchanan.

