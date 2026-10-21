Kate McKinnon to Join Stephen Colbert at NJPAC for Special Evening

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Montclair Film, New Jersey's leading film non-profit, announced that Kate McKinnon will join Stephen Colbert on stage at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in downtown Newark, NJ, on Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 8:00 PM. The pair will sit down for an unforgettable evening of conversation celebrating Ms. McKinnon's career as one of the leading comic voices in entertainment.

Kate McKinnon won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2016 and 2017 and was nominated every year from 2014 until 2022 for her work on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE. She recently reprised her iconic character, 'Colleen Rafferty' in SNL's 50th Anniversary show alongside Meryl Streep, who played her mother, 'Colleen Sr.' McKinnon's select roles include Jay Roach's BOMBSHELL opposite Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, Danny Boyle's YESTERDAY, THE SPY WHO DUMPED ME opposite Mila Kunis, Paul Feig's 2016 reboot of GHOSTBUSTERS, ROUGH NIGHT opposite Scarlett Johansson, and OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY with Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston.

She was seen as 'Weird Barbie' in Greta Gerwig's worldwide blockbuster, BARBIE, opposite Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Jay Roach's THE ROSES for Searchlight opposite Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch, and the Andrew Stanton-directed IN THE BLINK OF AN EYE for Hulu. Her most recent release was Neon's THE WRONG GIRLS with Kristen Stewart and Alia Shawkat. Upcoming projects include THUMB from director Daina Oniunas-Pusić, the third season of the Disney+ series PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS, Netflix's ONE ATTEMPT REMAINING opposite John Cena and Jennifer Garner.

McKinnon is also a New York Times best-selling author with the publication of her popular middle grade book series THE MILLICENT QUIBB SCHOOL OF ETIQUETTE FOR YOUNG LADIES OF MAD SCIENCE (October 2024) and its sequel SECRETS OF THE PURPLE PEARL (Sept 2025). The final book in the series, THE JUNGLE OF CARABANANA, was released in Fall 2026.

Tickets for An Evening With Kate McKinnon and Stephen Colbert are available online for Montclair Film and NJPAC members beginning Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at 10:00 AM and Friday, October 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM for the general public at www.njpac.org and ticketmaster.com, by telephone at 1-888-GO-NJPAC (1-888-466-5722), and at the NJPAC Box Office at One Center Street in downtown Newark. More information about this event can also be found at montclairfilm.org.

'We are so grateful to Kate McKinnon for joining us for this special event,' said Montclair Film Artistic Director and Co-Head Tom Hall. 'Kate is one of our great comic performers and we look forward to a fantastic night when she joins Stephen Colbert for an hilarious evening of conversation.'

All proceeds from this special evening will benefit Montclair Film, a 501(c)3 non-profit arts organization that hosts the annual Montclair Film Festival (MFF), owns and operates Montclair's six-screen art house cinema The Clairidge, operates and has restored Montclair's three-screen non-profit cinema The Bellevue, and provides year-round film education, storytelling, and community programs throughout New Jersey that serve tens of thousands of patrons and students each year, as well as benefitting NJPAC's arts education programming.

About Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert is a comedian, actor, writer, and producer who has worked in television for over 30 years. He recently completed his eleventh and final season as the Host of the Emmy and Peabody Award winning #1 show in late night, THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert, in addition to serving as Executive Producer and Writer. Previously, he hosted, wrote, and produced THE COLBERT REPORT on Comedy Central for nine years, following his seven years as a writer and correspondent on THE DAILY SHOW.

Colbert's production company, Spartina Industries, produced two seasons of the late-night program AFTER MIDNIGHT on CBS and has several projects in development including a series adaptation of Roger Zelazny's sci-fi novels, THE CHRONICLES OF AMBER, with Robert Kirkman's Skybound Entertainment. Colbert is currently co-writing the next installment in the LORD OF THE RINGS film franchise with Philippa Boyens and Peter McGee.

He previously served as Executive Producer on several projects including the acclaimed filmed version of Derek DelGaudio'S IN & OF ITSELF on Hulu, and has authored six books, the most recent of which, DOES THIS TASTE FUNNY? (co-authored by his wife Evie McGee Colbert), debuted at #3 on the New York Times Bestseller List. A big fan of fishing, tomato sandwiches, and his dog Benny, Colbert resides on the east coast with Evie.

About Montclair Film

Montclair Film is a non-profit, tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) whose mission is transforming lives and communities through the power of film and filmmaking. The organization connects filmmakers from around the region and world with audiences by presenting films and year-round programs that engage, educate, and entertain through the power of visual storytelling. The fifteenth annual Montclair Film Festival is taking place from October 16-25, 2026. Montclair Film's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, and by a grant from New Jersey Department of State, Division of Travel and Tourism, among many others. Montclair Film provides unique and meaningful ways to engage with diverse, creative, and sophisticated audiences and seeks sponsors for its signature film festival and other year-round programs that attract more than 83,000 annual attendees and generate more than 800 million media impressions yearly. For information about Montclair Film, visit www.montclairfilm.org.

About NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United States. It is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey — where Great Performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. As New Jersey's anchor cultural institution, NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 12 million visitors (including more than two million children) since opening its doors in 1997 and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. Visit njpac.org for more information.







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