Comic Relief 40th Anniversary Auction to Feature Robin Williams, Stephen Colbert Memorabilia

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Julien's Auctions and Comic Relief are presenting the Comic Relief 40th Anniversary Auction, featuring comedy and entertainment memorabilia spanning four decades and a diverse range of cultural mediums. The auction takes place October 20th, 2026, beginning at 10:00 am PT, at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles, California.

The collection features historic comedy props, signed scripts and recordings, original photography and portraiture, and cultural treasures extending beyond comedy, including a signed poster of 2026 NBA champion Jalen Brunson, comedian, actor, writer, and musician Steve Martin's 2009 51st Annual Grammy Awards Nominee Medallion, and a signed prop violin from Jack Benny. Sourced from legendary talent, production teams, collectors, and enthusiasts, the auction reflects the breadth of the community that has supported Comic Relief throughout its 40-year history.

Forty years ago, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, and Robin Williams took the stage for the first Comic Relief HBO special, demonstrating the power of comedy and entertainment to unite audiences around urgent social issues. That legacy continues today as Comic Relief raises awareness and funds essential programs providing housing, meals, and education to children and families facing poverty.

'With childhood poverty on the rise, this partnership with Julien's Auctions brings fans and collectors directly into our mission through an incredible collection of comedy history. Every dollar raised through this auction powers our work to build awareness, engage people in their local communities, and resource our grantee partners on the front lines delivering housing, meals, and education programs for kids and families,' said Michele Ganeless, Chief Executive Officer of Comic Relief.

Proceeds from the auction directly support Comic Relief's national initiatives, strengthening the work of frontline grantee partners and helping fund programs that provide essential resources and support to children and families in need.

Select items will be showcased at Judd Apatow & Friends - A Benefit for Comic Relief at The Largo October 2nd and the VIP exhibition at Comic Relief Live at Carnegie Hall October 19th.

Julien's Auctions is now accepting bids at juliensauctions.com; the sale begins closing online October 20th at 10 am PT.

Auction Highlights

Jack Benny | Signed Prop Violin Used in 1964 CBS Television Advertisement (Est. $2,000–$3,000)

Arthur Grace | 1990 Comic Relief Rehearsal Photo of Robin Williams, Whoopi Goldberg, and Billy Crystal (Est. $1,500–$2,000)

Jerry Lewis | Golf Bag with Persimmon Woods (Est. $1,000–$2,000)

Steve Martin | 2009 51st Annual Grammy Awards Nominee Medallion (Est. $1,000–$2,000)

Rodney Dangerfield | Signature Red Necktie Gifted to Louie Anderson (Est. $1,000–$2,000)

South Park | 'Imaginationland: the Movie' Script Signed by Trey Parker and Matt Stone (Est. $500–$700)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert | Colbert Twice Signed Suit with Two Swag Bags (Est. $500–$700)

Auction Details

'The Comic Relief 40th Anniversary Auction' is an online only auction taking place Tuesday, October 20, 2026, with the session beginning at 10:00 AM PT.

Julien's Auctions accepts payments with cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, DAI, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin and USD Coin.

Registration is required to bid and may be completed online prior to the auction. For inquiries, email info@juliensauctions.com or call 310-836-1818.

About Julien's Auctions

Julien's Auctions brings iconic artifacts and one-of-a-kind collections to fans and collectors, whether collaborating directly with artists, partnering with legendary estates, or working closely with discerning collectors. From Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, and Ringo Starr to Lady Gaga, Banksy, and Kurt Cobain, the auction house works across Los Angeles and the world. More information is available at juliensauctions.com.

About Comic Relief

Comic Relief uses the power of comedy to build awareness, raise money, and drive action in communities to support kids facing poverty. To date, the organization has helped more than 50 million children and families live healthier, safer, and more empowered lives. In 2026, Comic Relief is advancing its mission through new public initiatives, including Neighborhood Festivals, a series of free community events bringing people together through laughter and local impact by combining comedy, volunteering, and local non-profits; and 'Not Our Problem,' a new awareness campaign that uses satire as a provocative force to disrupt indifference toward the issue of childhood poverty. More information is available at ComicRelief.org.

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