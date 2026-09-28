Kate McKinnon On Final MILLICENT QUIBB Book's Lesson: 'Figure Out Who You Are'

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Kate McKinnon stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to discuss the third and final installment of her book series, 'The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science.' The Emmy-winning performer and New York Times bestselling author reflected on what she hopes young readers take away from the story. "The lesson really is to figure out who you are and go with it. Try to be proud of who you are, and that's the lesson of life I feel like," she said.

McKinnon also described her broader goal for the series, telling hosts she wanted to build an imaginative world beyond the book's central message. "I also just wanted to create a fabulous world filled with fabulous mad science creatures," she said, pointing to the fantastical elements that have defined the trilogy since it began.

Beyond the book, McKinnon touched on her long history with 'SNL,' admitting that despite years on the show, she has trouble staying awake to actually watch it air. She also shared a lighter personal detail from her life away from the page and the stage, revealing that making tomato sauce has become something of a hobby for her.

The conversation offered a mix of reflection on her writing career and glimpses into her everyday interests, rounding out a segment that balanced the release of her latest book with McKinnon's familiar comedic candor.

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