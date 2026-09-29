Kate McKinnon Explains Why Getting Sprayed by a Skunk Was Actually Flattering

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Kate McKinnon offered an unusual take on an encounter with a skunk during a recent appearance on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, telling host Seth Meyers she was actually flattered when the animal sprayed her. The moment became one of the highlights of a wide-ranging conversation that also included McKinnon presenting Meyers with a gift of homemade tomato sauce.

McKinnon used the appearance to discuss her new book, The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science: The Jungle of Carabanana, giving viewers insight into her latest project outside of her screen and stage work.

The conversation blended McKinnon's comedic instincts with a personal story about food, as she detailed the process of making tomato sauce specifically to bring to Meyers during the taping. That gesture, paired with her account of the skunk encounter, gave the segment a mix of domestic detail and physical comedy characteristic of her storytelling style.

McKinnon's stop on the show placed her alongside a run of recent guests on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, including Kenan Thompson's recent visit, where the two Saturday Night Live alumni have each used their appearances to promote new book projects to Meyers and his studio audience.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 17 Hrs 01 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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