Kate McKinnon Explains Why Getting Sprayed by a Skunk Was Actually Flattering
The actress also talks about her new book aimed at young readers.
Kate McKinnon offered an unusual take on an encounter with a skunk during a recent appearance on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, telling host Seth Meyers she was actually flattered when the animal sprayed her. The moment became one of the highlights of a wide-ranging conversation that also included McKinnon presenting Meyers with a gift of homemade tomato sauce.
McKinnon used the appearance to discuss her new book, The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science: The Jungle of Carabanana, giving viewers insight into her latest project outside of her screen and stage work.
The conversation blended McKinnon's comedic instincts with a personal story about food, as she detailed the process of making tomato sauce specifically to bring to Meyers during the taping. That gesture, paired with her account of the skunk encounter, gave the segment a mix of domestic detail and physical comedy characteristic of her storytelling style.
McKinnon's stop on the show placed her alongside a run of recent guests on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, including Kenan Thompson's recent visit, where the two Saturday Night Live alumni have each used their appearances to promote new book projects to Meyers and his studio audience.
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