Kate Berlant: PARMESAN HBO Comedy Special to Make Debut

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Emmy nominee Kate Berlant makes her HBO comedy special debut in Kate Berlant: PARMESAN, which premieres Friday, October 16 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Seamlessly weaving through personal stories and stream-of-consciousness epiphanies, Kate offers up razor-sharp reflections on everything from the moon, to her destructive relationship to technology, to the evolving nature of sexuality. Filmed at the historic Plaza Nightclub in Los Angeles, Kate Berlant: PARMESAN is a hilarious tour-de-force that skewers the many contradictions of modern life and the art of stand-up comedy itself.

Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Late Night & Specials, said: 'When it comes to Kate Berlant, the comedy is in everything – a look, a gesture, a pause that lasts a little too long. She's completely unpredictable, incredibly precise, and always a beat ahead of everybody else. Kate and her director, Doron Max Hagay, found the perfect home for this hour at the iconic Plaza Nightclub in LA, and every frame of this special is so unmistakably Kate, which is why we love it so much.'

Credits

Written and performed by Kate Berlant, who serves as an executive producer alongside Dave Kneebone, Janel Kranking, and Naomi McPherson; directed by Doron Max Hagay.

About Kate Berlant

Kate Berlant is an Emmy-nominated comedian, actress, and writer. Most recently, she can be seen in John Early's directorial debut Maddie's Secret. Kate's one-woman play KATE, directed by Bo Burnham, was 'the New York City Show to See' (Vulture) and a breakout success in New York, Los Angeles, and London, where it played to sold out crowds. Kate is also known for her FX/Hulu standup comedy special Cinnamon in the Wind, directed by Bo Burnham, and her A24/Peacock sketch comedy special Would It Kill You to Laugh? which she created and stars in with her frequent collaborator John Early. Kate's film credits include Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, Aidan Zamiri's The Moment, Kristoffer Borgli's Dream Scenario and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She can be seen on television in The Bear, A League of Their Own, Nobody Wants This, All's Fair, Search Party, The Simpsons, Transparent, and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, as well as her celebrated episode of Netflix's The Characters, which she also wrote. She was named a Just for Laughs 'New Face of Comedy' and one of Variety's 'Ten to Watch.' Next, she can be seen in Babies alongside Seth Rogen and Anna Kendrick.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Discovery



Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Discovery

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