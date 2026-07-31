MADDIE'S SECRET Film by John Early Available on Digital Now

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MADDIE'S SECRET, a film by John Early, is now available to stream digitally, according to a release announcing the title's online debut.

The film can be rented or purchased on Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and Prime Video.

Written and Directed by John Early

Produced by Harris Mayersohn, Luca Intili, John Early

Executive Produced by Chris Quintos Cathcart, Tyler Boehm, Hannah Dweck, Ted Schaefer, Sarah Herrman, Deb Tam, Matthew Rosenthal, Marissa Heringer

Starring John Early, Kate Berlant, Eric Rahill, Claudia O'Doherty, Conner O'Malley, Vanessa Bayer, Chris Bauer, Kristen Johnston

MADDIE'S SECRET is comedian, writer, and actor John Early's critically acclaimed directorial debut starring himself as Maddie, a plucky dishwasher who leaps to viral superstardom at a trendy food content creation company. While her life seems picturesque — complete with an adoring husband (Eric Rahill), ride-or-die best friend (Kate Berlant) and a cupboard full of woman-owned ethically-sourced chili crisp to boot — mounting professional pressures threaten to reawaken a hidden secret from her troubled past. A pitch-perfect blend of satire, melodrama, daring tonal shifts and intimate performances, the film marks a bold new voice in contemporary cinema.

98 minutes

Official Trailer

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