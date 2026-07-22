WHITMER THOMAS: TERMINAL CREW OF DUDES to Make HBO Debut

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HBO is set to air WHITMER THOMAS: TERMINAL CREW OF DUDES on August 14, adding the comedy special to its slate of original stand-up programming.

Whitmer Thomas returns for his second HBO Original comedy special WHITMER THOMAS: TERMINAL CREW OF DUDES, debuting Friday, August 14 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and available to stream on Max.

In his second HBO stand-up special, comedian, musician, and actor Whitmer Thomas digs into his small-town Alabama upbringing and his ongoing quest to be cool. Joined onstage by his bandmates and closest friends — Jeremy Ritchie, Clay Tatum, Budd Diaz, and brother Johnny McCann — Whitmer shares irreverent and heartfelt stories chronicling his chaotic adolescence, from pranks and skateboarding to ruining a Benihana birthday party. Blending original songs, photos, and home videos, WHITMER THOMAS: TERMINAL CREW OF DUDES is a funny and deeply personal tribute to the people and moments that shape us.

Whitmer Thomas, star, co-director, and executive producer, said: 'Thank you to the folks at HBO for giving me another special and all of my friends for being a part of it. I tried very hard making this thing. I hope you like it. If you don't like it, please keep it to yourself.'

Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Late Night & Specials, said: 'Whitmer has a remarkable ability to transform his own personal experiences into stories that are hilarious, heartfelt and universally relatable. His second stand-up special is a moving celebration of friendship, family and the beautiful chaos of growing up, and we're so excited to welcome him back to HBO for another collaboration.'

Credits

Written and performed by Whitmer Thomas; directed by Clay Tatum and Whitmer Thomas; director of photography, Moses Goldfarb; executive producers, Whitmer Thomas, Clay Tatum, Tim Robinson, Matthew Vaughan, Josh Kessler, Olivia Gerke, and Ramy Katrib; music by Whitmer Thomas.

About Whitmer Thomas

Whitmer Thomas is a comedian, actor, writer, filmmaker, and musician from Gulf Shores, Alabama. His acclaimed HBO special THE GOLDEN ONE, produced by Bo Burnham and A24, blends stand-up, original music, documentary and personal storytelling. He has appeared in films including Oscar®-winner WEAPONS and 2024's FRIENDSHIP, and also co-wrote and starred in the acclaimed independent film THE CIVIL DEAD. As a musician, he has released the albums Songs from THE GOLDEN ONE and The Older I Get The Funnier I Was. He lives and works in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Written and performed by Whitmer Thomas; directed by Clay Tatum and Whitmer Thomas; director of photography, Moses Goldfarb; executive producers, Whitmer Thomas, Clay Tatum, Tim Robinson, Matthew Vaughan, Josh Kessler, Olivia Gerke, and Ramy Katrib; music by Whitmer Thomas.



Photo Credit: Written and performed by Whitmer Thomas; directed by Clay Tatum and Whitmer Thomas; director of photography, Moses Goldfarb; executive producers, Whitmer Thomas, Clay Tatum, Tim Robinson, Matthew Vaughan, Josh Kessler, Olivia Gerke, and Ramy Katrib; music by Whitmer Thomas.

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