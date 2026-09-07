Bad Bunny, Late Rob Reiner Among Winners As Creative Arts Emmys Announced On TODAY

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The Creative Arts Emmy winners announced over the weekend included several notable names across television and music, and TODAY broke down the results for viewers. Among the honorees were Bad Bunny, recognized for his widely praised Super Bowl halftime show, and the late Rob Reiner, who was honored for his guest role on "The Bear."

The segment also highlighted Mariska Hargitay, who won two Creative Arts Emmys for her documentary "My Mom Jane," a project centered on her mother. The wins mark a notable moment for Hargitay as she moves into documentary filmmaking alongside her established television career.

The Creative Arts Emmys traditionally recognize technical and guest achievements ahead of the primetime Emmy telecast, and this year's winners span multiple genres, from live musical performance to scripted comedy guest appearances to documentary filmmaking. Reiner's win came posthumously, underscoring the impact of his guest turn on "The Bear."

TODAY's report framed the wins as a preview of the larger Emmy conversation to come, with Bad Bunny's halftime show and Hargitay's documentary both drawing attention as standout achievements in their respective categories this awards season.

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