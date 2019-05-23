Karen O & Danger Mouse Debut AN ENCOUNTER WITH LUX PRIMA Documentary

Karen O & Danger Mouse's "An Encounter with Lux Prima - The Art of Collaboration," a short documentary chronicling the 18-month development of their multisensory art installation "An Encounter With Lux Prima" debuts today via Variety. Watch the piece-directed by Luisa Conlon and Max Knight, produced in partnership with Dropbox and featuring interviews with many of the installation's collaborators-here.

The groundbreaking show premiered in April at Los Angeles' prestigious Marciano Art Foundation. With a completely sold out run, the exhibition's opening gala was attended by David Lynch, Brad Pitt, Jim Carrey, Chris Bosh, Spike Jonze, Val Kilmer, Ezra Miller, Garbage's Shirley Manson, Nick Zinner, Warpaint's Emily Kokal and many more.

"An Encounter with Lux Prima" is an immersive, communal listening experience intended to be the living nucleus of their collaborative album, Lux Prima, released in March on BMG. The Los Angeles debut marked the premiere of the work, with more dates worldwide to be announced soon. Get the album here.

Additionally exclusive, limited edition merch from the installation is available today here.

The installation unites O and Danger Mouse's singular creative vision with groundbreaking audiovisual technologies. "An Encounter" sees the duo collaborate with an illustrious cast of fellow artists including creative director Barnaby Clay(David Bowie-"Life On Mars" Revisited, SHOT!), Oscar-nominated sound designer Ren Klyce (Star Wars: The Last Jedi,Fight Club), renowned lighting designer Tobias Rylander (Robyn, The xx, FKA twigs), visual artist Davy Evans and creative consultant Warren Fu (Daft Punk, The Weeknd, Depeche Mode) to bring Lux Prima to life. Further collaborating with projection mapping innovator Travis Threlkel-co-founder and chief creative officer of MSG's Obscura Digital, George Lucas' Skywalker Sound and Meyer Sound, the installation plays across every sense.

"An Encounter with Lux Prima" is executive produced by the Madison Square Garden Company and Like Mgmt.





