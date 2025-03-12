Kareem Rahma (SubwayTakes) and Johnny Gaffney to Debut New Comedy Special

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York City comedians and writers Kareem Rahma (SubwayTakes) and Johnny Gaffney, alongside Cobell Energy co-creator John Connor Hammond, are set to debut their latest stand-up special, Tonight’s Special, on YouTube’s Omeleto Channel on Saturday, March 15.

Tonight’s Special marks the trio’s first collaborative stand-up special, following their successful individual projects, SubwayTakes, Keep The Meter Running, and Cobell Energy. Directed by John Connor Hammond, the special brings an innovative twist to traditional stand-up, blending elements of an ensemble workplace comedy with the energy and unpredictability of a live performance. Set in a classic New York City diner, Tonight’s Special injects some of NYC’s top comedic talent into a chaotic, character-driven atmosphere, delivering a fresh and dynamic take on the genre.

“Omeleto is the perfect distribution partner for this hybrid-style comedy special that is one-part short film, one-part stand-up show,” said Kareem Rahma.

The special features a powerhouse lineup of comedians, including Sahib Singh, Nina Tarr, Jason Choi, Andrew Casertano, and legendary performer Janeane Garofalo. Inspired by Rahma and Gaffney’s real-life experience hosting a monthly comedy show at Brooklyn’s iconic Kellogg’s Diner—hailed by Brooklyn Magazine as “Brooklyn’s Hottest New Comedy Club”—the special captures the offbeat charm of its real-life setting.

“The goal was to reimagine the comedy special — to bring something new to the space, with the kind of ambition and creativity that Kareem and Johnny bring to the rest of their work.” said John Connor Hammond.

Unlike traditional stand-up specials, Tonight’s Special weaves narrative storytelling with live performance, as Rahma and Gaffney navigate cranky regulars, dysfunctional workplace politics, and the pressures of performing in an unconventional venue. More than just a comedy showcase, the project was designed to bring heart and storytelling to stand-up specials while spotlighting and supporting a beloved family-owned NYC institution.

Tonight’s Special premieres March 15 on Omeleto, bringing audiences a one-of-a-kind comedy experience where the punchlines are just as unpredictable as the diner’s late-night crowd.

Omeleto shares, "Omeleto is proud to release Tonight's Special with Kareem & Johnny on YouTube, bringing a taste of classic Brooklyn to a global audience. We thought this fast-paced, energetic story of two struggling comics putting together a showcase of New York comedy luminaries against all odds was funny, entertaining and compelling. It has the authentic feel of a classic "only in New York" screwball yarn, where exciting people and events converge in the unlikeliest and most surprising of places, and we hope our viewers enjoy it heartily." Watch a trailer for the special below.

