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KNIFE EDGE: CHASING MICHELIN STARS Season 2 Trailer Tracks Chefs' High-Stakes Star Chase

Gordon Ramsay's docuseries follows chefs through a yearlong Michelin Guide season.

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Apple TV posted the official trailer for Season 2 of Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars, the docuseries hosted by Topjaw's Jesse Burgess that follows elite chefs navigating the high-pressure world of international fine dining. The eight-part season returns to track restaurants over the course of a yearlong Michelin Guide cycle, following whether featured chefs will win, maintain or lose their coveted Star.

The BAFTA Award-nominated series comes from executive producer Gordon Ramsay, the chef, restaurateur and author also known for Next Level Chef and Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares, alongside Studio Ramsay Global. Burgess, host of the Topjaw platform, guides the series as it gains exclusive access to the chefs and restaurants competing for recognition from the Michelin Guide.

Season one of the series followed restaurants including Aure, which the Nordics saw earn the fastest-ever Michelin Star since opening, New York fried chicken restaurant Coqodaq as it pursued a star, and Caractère, tied to the latest chapter of the Roux family's culinary legacy. That season offered viewers a chef's-eye view of what it takes to earn or retain a Star, with the new season set to expand that access to a fresh slate of restaurants and chefs facing the same stakes.

Season 2 of Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars premieres September 25 on Apple TV.

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