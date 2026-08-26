Sandra Bullock, Scarlett Johansson, Gordon Ramsay Featured in KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Rewind

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Kelly Clarkson looked back at some of the biggest viral moments from THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW in a new highlight reel, spotlighting an interview with Sandra Bullock that left the host unable to keep her composure. The compilation gathers a range of guest segments that generated buzz for their unscripted, emotional or comedic turns over the show's run.

Among the moments included is a trivia session with Scarlett Johansson and a cooking segment in which Clarkson prepared shrimp scampi alongside chef Gordon Ramsay. The reel also revisits the show's conversation with the Oscar-winning cast of CODA, a segment that drew attention for its discussion of the film's awards success.

Lighter moments also made the cut, including a surprise for a superfan arranged with singer Keith Sweat and a National Puppy Day celebration featuring Keanu Reeves. Together, the clips reflect the mix of music, comedy and candid celebrity interaction that defined individual episodes across the show's seasons.

The retrospective follows a similar roundup shared by the program, which highlighted other standout guest appearances. That earlier compilation, detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld story, featured Dolly Parton, Dr. Jill Biden and Kevin Hart among the memorable names revisited.

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