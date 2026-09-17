KNIFE EDGE: CHASING MICHELIN STARS to Return for Season 2 on Apple TV

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Apple TV has unveiled the trailer for the second season of the BAFTA Award-nominated docuseries 'Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars,' returning viewers to the world of elite dining. Hosted by food and travel expert Jesse Burgess, co-founder of Topjaw, the eight-part docuseries offers exclusive, privileged access to some of the world's most acclaimed restaurants as they navigate the Michelin Guide's year-long calendar. Executive produced by Gordon Ramsay and Studio Ramsay Global, the season premieres globally on Friday, September 25, with two episodes, followed by one new episode every Friday through November 6.

Across season two, 'Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars' follows 16 restaurants at pivotal moments in their journeys: A chef and his family risk everything to put a tiny island on Michelin's map. Two generations of a legendary culinary family pursue recognition on their own terms. Two chefs voluntarily give up their Star when they open a new restaurant and have just 52 days to win it back. One sandwich shop transforms into a fine-dining restaurant each night, while a young couple seeks to put Filipino cuisine at the center of one of America's most competitive dining scenes. Their circumstances could hardly be more different, yet each faces the same uncertainty: when Michelin makes its decision, will everything they have strived for be enough?

'Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars' is produced for Apple TV by Studio Ramsay Global, a Fox Entertainment Company. Executive producers are Gordon Ramsay, Lisa Edwards, Lorraine Charker-Phillips and Jill Greenwood. The series is directed by James Callum.

Featured Restaurants

Great Britain & Ireland

Vraic — Guernsey | Chef Nathan Davies: After leaving Michelin-Starred SY23, chef Nathan Davies makes a daring new start on Guernsey with an ambitious coastal restaurant rooted in the island's seafood, produce and freshly foraged seaweed.

Ynyshir — Rural Wales | Chef Gareth Ward: At his immersive 16-seat dining destination in rural Wales, chef Gareth Ward seeks a historic third Michelin Star through an uncompromising 30-course experience that blends food, music and theater.

Florida, USA

Calusso — Fort Lauderdale | Chef Jonathan Kaiser: At the newly reimagined Pier Sixty-Six, chef Jonathan Kaiser attempts a rare feat: delivering Michelin-level precision and consistency at an ambitious, high-volume restaurant serving up to 220 guests.

COTOA — North Miami | Chef Alejandra Espinoza: In her most ambitious project yet, chef Alejandra Espinoza brings a deeply personal, contemporary take on Ecuadorian cuisine to North Miami, drawing on childhood memories and French training to celebrate Ecuador's ingredients, culture and identity through a globally inspired lens.

Stubborn Seed — Miami Beach | Chef Jeremy Ford: As his culinary empire expands, 'Top Chef' winner Jeremy Ford entrusts his Michelin-Starred flagship to a young kitchen team determined to protect its hard-earned accolades while continuing to push for more.

Brazil

Madame Olympe — Rio de Janeiro | Chef Claude Troisgros: As he enters his seventies, culinary legend Claude Troisgros makes a deeply personal bid to reclaim Michelin glory with an intimate restaurant honoring his mother and celebrating his pioneering blend of French technique and Brazilian ingredients.

Oseille — Rio de Janeiro | Chef Thomas Troisgros: Chef Thomas Troisgros steps beyond his family's celebrated culinary legacy with a playful, counter-style restaurant that challenges fine-dining conventions and seeks even greater Michelin recognition.

Evvai — São Paulo | Chef Luiz Filipe Souza and Pastry Chef Bianca Mirabili: Chef Luiz Filipe Souza and pastry chef Bianca Mirabili pursue culinary history as they strive to make Evvai the first restaurant in Latin America to earn three Michelin Stars.

France

Mallory Gabsi — Paris | Chef Mallory Gabsi: Guided by renowned mentor Yannick Alléno, rising chef Mallory Gabsi pursues a second Michelin Star while managing the pressure associated with growing his business in Paris and elsewhere.

Erre — Burgundy | Chef Clément Vergeat and Pastry Chef Marine Mateos: After leaving Paris to open a destination restaurant in Burgundy's remote forests, Clément Vergeat and Marine Mateos gamble on earning Michelin recognition within their first year.

The Nordics

Adam Albin — Stockholm | Chefs Adam Dahlberg and Albin Wessman: After closing their Michelin-Starred restaurant to reopen in a larger, more ambitious space, chefs Adam Dahlberg and Albin Wessman have just 52 days to reclaim their Star and potentially earn a second.

Ekstedt — Stockholm | Chef Niklas Ekstedt: Internationally renowned chef Niklas Ekstedt pushes his electricity-free approach to fine dining even further, relying solely on fire and ancient Scandinavian techniques in pursuit of a second Michelin Star.

Germany

L.A. Jordan — Deidesheim | Chef Daniel Schimkowitsch: Chef Daniel Schimkowitsch brings extraordinary precision and ambition to his globally influenced cuisine as he leads L.A. Jordan in pursuit of a third Michelin Star.

tulus lotrek — Berlin | Chef Maximilian Strohe and Restaurant Manager Ilona Scholl: Longtime creative partners Maximilian Strohe and Ilona Scholl pursue a second Michelin Star while exploring how tulus lotrek can evolve without losing the warmth, personality and intuitive cooking at its heart.

California, USA

Restaurant Naides — San Francisco | Chef Patrick Gabon and Partner Celine Wuu: Chef Patrick Gabon and Celine Wuu champion Filipino cuisine through an intimate tasting menu that pairs the flavors of Gabon's upbringing as they pursue their first Michelin Star.

Troubadour Bread & Bistro — Healdsburg | Chef Sean McGaughey: At Troubadour, chef Sean McGaughey and his wife, Melissa Yanc McGaughey, transform a neighborhood bakery and sandwich shop by day into an intimate tasting-menu restaurant by night, putting bread at the center of the couple's pursuit of a Michelin Star.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 13 Hrs 43 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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