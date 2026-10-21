KNIFE EDGE: CHASING MICHELIN STARS Season 2 Episode 6 to Premiere on Apple TV
The documentary series heads to Stockholm and Lapland with a duo sacrificing their Star and a chef hunting new flavors.
A new episode of Apple TV's 'Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars' premieres this Friday, October 23, as the series continues to follow the journey of chefs at some of the world's most unique and acclaimed restaurants to see if they will earn, keep, or lose the coveted Michelin Star. Episode six takes the series to Sweden, where a duo sacrifices their Star to build a new restaurant and a chef hunts for new flavors in Lapland.
Hosted by Jesse Burgess, food and travel expert and co-founder of Topjaw, and executive produced by Gordon Ramsay and Studio Ramsay Global, the high-stakes series offers exclusive, privileged access to some of the world's most acclaimed restaurants as they navigate the Michelin Guide's year-long calendar.
Episode 6: 'Michelin is like the girlfriend you can never get'
In Stockholm, a duo sacrifices their Star to build a new restaurant. A chef hunts new flavors in Lapland.
About 'Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars'
Witness thrilling highs and crushing lows as expert chefs pursue the ultimate award: a Michelin Star. Get unprecedented insight into the secretive judging process.
More information on 'Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars' is available on Apple TV.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.