Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway & More to Honor Garry Marshall on Upcoming ABC Special

In a one-of-a-kind, heartfelt tribute to a Hollywood legend, the stars of some of TV and film's most iconic titles, including "Happy Days," "Laverne & Shirley," "Mork & Mindy," "Pretty Woman" and "The Princess Diaries," come together to celebrate "The Happy Days of Garry Marshall," airing Tuesday, May 12, on ABC.

Watch a promo below!

In this special, Marshall's family and friends share their favorite memories of the creative genius behind some of the most memorable series in television history. It was 1974 when Marshall created his first series for ABC and introduced America to "The Cunninghams." Each week, millions gathered around the television set for "Happy Days," shared in the hilarious hijinks of Laverne DeFazio and her best friend, Shirley Feeney, on "Laverne & Shirley," and witnessed the "out-of-this-world" adventures of a Martian named Mork on "Mork & Mindy."

Not only was Marshall a force in television, he directed a wide range of critically acclaimed feature films including "Pretty Woman," "Beaches," "Runaway Bride" and "The Princess Diaries," creating countless memories for generations around the world. Join stars Richard Gere, Hector Elizondo and Julia Roberts ("Pretty Woman"); Ron Howard, Don Most, Marion Ross, Anson Williams and Henry Winkler ("Happy Days"); Cindy Williams, David Lander and Michael McKean ("Laverne & Shirley"); Pam Dawber ("Mork & Mindy"); Barbara Hershey ("Beaches"); and Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine ("The Princess Diaries") for an evening full of laughs and heartfelt memories about a man who put family first and spent his life and career making us laugh.

"Garry famously said, 'I never wanted to change the world. I wanted to entertain the world.' And for more than six decades, his work in television and films made us laugh, touched our hearts and always left us feeling good," said John Scheinfeld, executive producer of "The Happy Days of Garry Marshall." "Featuring his most famous stars, this very special celebration captures the hilarious, positive, upbeat and romantic nature of Garry Marshall. It's exactly the show we need right now."

Additional appearances in "The Happy Days of Garry Marshall" include ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and actors Abigail Breslin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Cary Elwes, Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, Ashton Kutcher, Rob Lowe and John Stamos, as well as Marshall's wife, Barbara, and their children Scott, Kathleen and Lori, who share never-before-heard stories about Marshall, including a look back at the start of his career in Hollywood.

"The Happy Days of Garry Marshall" is produced by Crew Neck Productions for ABC and is written and directed by John Scheinfeld.





