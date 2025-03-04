Julianne Nicholson, Michaela Watkins, & More Join Season Four of HACKS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Max Original comedy series HACKS has added Julianne Nicholson, Michaela Watkins, Bresha Webb, Robby Hoffman, and Eric Balfour as guest stars to the highly anticipated fourth season, debuting this spring.

Additionally, Danny Jolles, Gavin Matts, Grover Whitmore, III, Holmes, Jasmine Ashanti, Katy Sullivan, Matt Oberg, and Sandy Honig will guest star as writers on Deborah Vance’s (Jean Smart) new late night show. In Season 4, Tensions rise as Deborah and Ava endeavor to get their late night show off the ground and make history doing it.

Returning cast of the series includes Six-time Emmy® winner and Tony Award® nominee Jean Smart, three-time Emmy® nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Hannah Einbinder, three-time Emmy® winner Paul W. Downs, SAG Award® nominee Megan Stalter, Emmy® nominee Carl Clemons-Hopkins, SAG Award® nominee Mark Indelicato, and SAG Award® nominee Rose Abdoo return alongside Dan Bucatinsky, Helen Hunt, Tony Goldwyn, Kaitlin Olson, Jane Adams, Lauren Weedman, Christopher McDonald, Poppy Liu, Lorenza Izzo, Johnny Sibilly, Paul Felder, Polly Draper, Luenell, and Aristotle Athari.

HACKS is created and showrun by Emmy® winners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky. The series is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Emmy® winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Morgan Sackett. The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Photo credit: Jake Giles Netter/Max

Comments