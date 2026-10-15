Julia Stiles Breaks Down DWTS Spray Tan Ritual On GET REAL
The pair also played a round of Is It Dance or Is It Pasta during the appearance.
Julia Stiles offered an inside look at Dancing with the Stars season 35 during an appearance on Hulu's GET REAL, where she detailed the show's spray tan ritual and revealed how she gets her arms into shape for the competition. Stiles appeared alongside reality star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi for the conversation with host Amanda Hirsch.
During the segment, Stiles also reacted to Lin-Manuel Miranda's public declaration of support for her, giving viewers a glimpse of the reception she has received since joining the new season. Polizzi joined her for the discussion, bringing her own reality television background to the exchange.
The appearance also included a lighter moment, as Stiles and Polizzi played a round of "Is It Dance or Is It Pasta?" alongside Hirsch, mixing competition talk with the show's recurring games.
GET REAL has featured a steady run of Dancing with the Stars season 35 guests in recent weeks, including Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, who discussed rehearsal struggles ahead of the new season.
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