Julia Stiles Explains Why She Quit Dancing After SAVE THE LAST DANCE, Now Joins DWTS
The actress reflects on leaving dance behind before returning to the ballroom competition.
Julia Stiles opened up about a two-decade gap in her dancing life during a visit to THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, explaining why she stopped dancing after starring in Save the Last Dance and what finally pulled her back onto the floor for Dancing with the Stars. The conversation with host Jennifer Hudson centered on that long pause and the decision to take on a new dance challenge now.
Stiles built much of her early career around movement and performance, with Save the Last Dance standing as a signature role that showcased her dancing on screen. She told Hudson that stepping away from dance after that film was a deliberate choice, one she revisited only as she prepared to join Dancing with the Stars.
The sit-down gave Stiles room to walk through what changed her mind about returning to dance in a competitive format after so many years away from it. Hudson pressed her on the specifics of that shift, giving viewers insight into how the actress weighed the decision before signing on.
The appearance also touched on how Stiles is approaching the physical and creative demands of Dancing with the Stars differently than she did as a young performer on Save the Last Dance, offering a more personal look at her relationship with dance than typically surfaces in press tied to a new project.
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