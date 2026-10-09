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Josh Brolin on Why He Hired an Acting Coach Again for WHALEFALL

The actor explained his reasons for seeking outside preparation ahead of the new film.

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Josh Brolin discussed his new film "Whalefall" and his decision to work with an acting coach again during a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. Speaking with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Brolin walked through what led him back to coaching as part of his preparation for the role.

The conversation centered on Brolin's process heading into the project, with the actor detailing what specifically drew him to seek that kind of guidance again rather than relying solely on past experience. He gave the hosts a sense of how that preparation shaped his approach to the part.

Brolin kept the discussion focused on "Whalefall" itself, describing the work that went into getting ready for the film and what the collaboration with the coach looked like in practice. The segment stayed on that single thread throughout the sit-down with Ripa and Consuelos.

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