Josh Brolin on Playing a Diver Fighting for Survival in 'Whalefall'
The actor spoke about adapting Daniel Kraus's novel for the screen during a recent Good Morning America appearance.
Josh Brolin sat down with Good Morning America to discuss his new thriller "Whalefall," based on the book by Daniel Kraus, and what it took to portray a diver fighting to survive underwater. Across two appearances on the program, Brolin walked through the physical and emotional demands of the role, giving viewers a look at a story built around a single character's struggle against the ocean itself.
In the first clip, Brolin shares details of his role in the thriller, speaking to the scope of adapting Kraus's novel for the screen. The conversation centers on the premise of a diver facing a life-or-death scenario, with Brolin describing the character's isolation as a central challenge of the part.
The second appearance shifts to what drew Brolin to the project in the first place. He opens up about his attraction to the role, giving GMA viewers a more personal account of why he signed on for a story built almost entirely around one man's fight to stay alive.
Brolin's "Whalefall" press rounds follow another recent Good Morning America appearance in which he joined Guy Pearce and director Ridley Scott to discuss THE DOG STARS, Scott's post-apocalyptic near-future film. That conversation focused on the world Scott built for the story and what pulled Brolin and Pearce into their respective characters, giving audiences back-to-back looks at the actor tackling two very different survival narratives this season.
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