Jonathan Majors Will Star in Upcoming ANT-MAN Film

The "Lovecraft Country" star joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadline reports that "Lovecraft Country" star Jonathan Majors has joined the cast of the next "Ant-Man" film.

Paul Rudd plays Ant-Man and Evangeline Lily plays The Wasp. Majors will play Kang, a time-traveling entity who had battles with everyone from Thor to Spider-Man to the entire Avengers team.

Dealine says it is likely that Majors will play a villain in the upcoming sequel. Peyton Reed directs.

Peyton Reed, who directed the first films, returns to helm the latest installment, with Jeff Loveness penning the script. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige will produce.

Majors is also known for roles in "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," "Da 5 Bloods," and upcoming Netflix film "The Harder They Fall."

Read the original story on Deadline.

