Jonas Brothers Documentary CHASING HAPPINESS Sets Amazon Premiere Date

According to Variety, the previously announced Jonas Brothers documentary has found its Amazon Prime Video release date. CHASING HAPPINESS is set to drop on Tuesday, June 4. Variety shares " The film promises never-before-seen footage of Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas, starting with their early days growing up in New Jersey in a family struggling to make ends meet. It follows them to their heights of stardom - and the events surrounding their 2013 breakup. "Chasing Happiness" also shows the brothers rebuilding their relationships as siblings and band mates, leading to their first new album since 2009."

The trios first album in nine years, HAPPINESS BEGINS, is set to be released that same week, on Friday June 7. Check out the date announcement video here:

The brothers have also announced a 40-city tour to support their upcoming album release on June 7. The "Happiness Begins" tour will feature special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw. Check out all the dates below:

Jonas Brothers "Happiness Begins Tour" 2019 Dates:



Wednesday, August 7, 2019 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

Friday, August 9, 2019 Orlando, FL Amway Center

Saturday, August 10, 2019 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Monday, August 12, 2019 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena*

Wednesday, August 14, 2019 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Thursday, August 15, 2019 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Saturday, August 17, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden

Sunday, August 18, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Wednesday, August 21, 2019 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Friday, August 23, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Tuesday, August 27, 2019 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Thursday, August 29, 2019 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Saturday, August 31, 2019 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Tuesday, September 3, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Thursday, September 5, 2019 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

Saturday, September 7, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Sunday, September 8, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Friday, September 13, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Saturday, September 14, 2019 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Monday, September 16, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Tuesday, September 17, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Thursday, September 19, 2019 Chicago, IL United Center

Sunday, September 22, 2019 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center*

Thursday, September 26, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center*

Friday, September 27, 2019 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center*

Sunday, September 29, 2019 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Tuesday, October 1, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Thursday, October 3, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

Saturday, October 5, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sunday, October 6, 2019 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

Tuesday, October 8, 2019 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Friday, October 11, 2019 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Saturday, October 12, 2019 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Sunday, October 13, 2019 Portland, OR Moda Center

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Thursday, October 17, 2019 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

Friday, October 18, 2019 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sunday, October 20, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

*Bebe Rexha not performing

Read more about the news from Variety here!





