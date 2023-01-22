Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jonas Barranca to Appear in Film TOWNHOUSE CONFIDENTIAL

The film will be released through digital outlets on January 31, 2023, and on DVD, with distribution by Vision Films.

Jan. 22, 2023  

Actor Jonas Barranca has the role of Tommy Leroy in the romantic comedy feature film 'Townhouse Confidential,' which has a limited theatrical run beginning January 20, 2023, at THE VILLAGE East by Angelika, 181-189 2nd Avenue in NYC. The film will be released through digital outlets on January 31, 2023, and on DVD, with distribution by Vision Films.

'Townhouse Confidential' was first written as a novel by Rosaline Resnick, who turned it into a screenplay and executive produced the film. The story is inspired by Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice and Resnick's twenty-year experience as a New York City landlord and Greenwich Village townhouse owner. The filming location is in New York in the trendy West Village neighborhood. Patrick Perez Vidauri directs, with Lawrence Scott and Bob Shewchuk as producers. At the New York Independent Film Festival 2022, 'Townhouse Confidential' won the Best Feature award.

Story summary: "When the three Perry sisters, Elizabeth, Lydia, and Mary, inherit a New York City townhouse from their Jane Austen-loving parents, the race is on to find a wealthy tenant to rent their garden apartment to cover their mortgage, taxes, and repairs to avoid losing their home and being forced to move to cheaper digs in New Jersey. Could arrogant real estate mogul George Barrow, a Darcy'esque bachelor with no pets or kids, be Elizabeth's prince charming who saves the day or is his courtship just a ploy to put her townhouse into contract and turn the West Village into a hedge funder Disneyland?"

Watch the official trailer below:

Official website: https://townhouseconfidential.com/

In addition to 'Townhouse Confidential,' Jonas Barranca had guest appearances on Law & Order, Hightown, and One Dollar, as well as various sketches and shorts. His Regional Theater credits include Romeo & Juliet, Love's Labour's Lost, The Taming Of The Shrew, Macbeth, Cabaret, Gypsy, Assassins, and more. Jonas is a graduate of LaGuardia Arts for trumpet, SUNY Fredonia for Acting and Voice, the Upright Citizens Brigade for Improv, and the Terry Schreiber Acting Studio. Agent Chrystal Ayers of Embrace Real Artist and manager Patrick Keane of MJ Management represent him.



