Jon Stewart to Host THE DAILY SHOW Through 2028

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Skydance Television announced that Jon Stewart will continue to host Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW every Monday and serve as executive producer for the series through December 2028. THE DAILY SHOW's award-winning news team will continue to share hosting duties Tuesday - Thursday.

Stewart will continue to host alongside THE DAILY SHOW's News Team, including Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic with Troy Iwata and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

Stewart remains executive producer with showrunner and executive producer Jen Flanz and Stewart's long-time manager, James 'Baby Doll' Dixon.

The award-winning late-night franchise airs weeknights at 11PM ET/PT on Comedy Central and next day on Paramount+.

On the heels of two EMMY wins this year, THE DAILY SHOW recently hit an eight-year Q3 viewership high among Persons 2+ since Q3 2018, and its social channels surpassed last year's viewership benchmarks with 1.9 billion views, ranking #1 as the most-viewed cable program across social media in 2026.

'Jon Stewart is a generational talent and The Daily Show continues to be one of the most influential franchises on television and a cornerstone of Comedy Central. We are excited to continue our partnership with Jon and his award winning news team,' said George Cheeks, Co-Chair and Chief Content Officer, Skydance TV.









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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 08 Hrs 41 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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