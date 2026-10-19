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Jon Stewart to Host THE DAILY SHOW Through 2028

The late-night franchise airs weeknights on Comedy Central with Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic.

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Jon Stewart to Host THE DAILY SHOW Through 2028

Skydance Television announced that Jon Stewart will continue to host Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW every Monday and serve as executive producer for the series through December 2028. THE DAILY SHOW's award-winning news team will continue to share hosting duties Tuesday - Thursday.

Stewart will continue to host alongside THE DAILY SHOW's News Team, including Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic with Troy Iwata and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

Stewart remains executive producer with showrunner and executive producer Jen Flanz and Stewart's long-time manager, James 'Baby Doll' Dixon.

The award-winning late-night franchise airs weeknights at 11PM ET/PT on Comedy Central and next day on Paramount+.

On the heels of two EMMY wins this year, THE DAILY SHOW recently hit an eight-year Q3 viewership high among Persons 2+ since Q3 2018, and its social channels surpassed last year's viewership benchmarks with 1.9 billion views, ranking #1 as the most-viewed cable program across social media in 2026.

'Jon Stewart is a generational talent and The Daily Show continues to be one of the most influential franchises on television and a cornerstone of Comedy Central. We are excited to continue our partnership with Jon and his award winning news team,' said George Cheeks, Co-Chair and Chief Content Officer, Skydance TV.

Jon Stewart to Host THE DAILY SHOW Through 2028 Image

Jon Stewart to Host THE DAILY SHOW Through 2028 Image

Jon Stewart to Host THE DAILY SHOW Through 2028 Image

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